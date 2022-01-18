Colder temps are on their way

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with winds calming down through the morning.  High of 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers in the afternoon, then rain/snow showers in the evening, and eventually light snow showers overnight.  The rain/snow showers are looking like they’ll mainly be concentrated in our southern counties, but snow showers could reach everyone in the OV. Warmest day of the week with a high of 42.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 22.

Friday:  Starting off very cold and only warming up to 20 degrees.  Clouds are looking like they will clear through the day and eventually give us some sunshine.

Saturday:  Starting off even colder with a high in the day of 26.  Starting off sunny with clouds building in later in the day.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries.  High of 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 27.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter