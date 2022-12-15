7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Soggy skies to start the day with rain showers across the Ohio Valley. Rain activity had some heavier pockets at times through the morning hours. Showers started to wrap up around lunch with a few bands of remnant showers into the afternoon. Winds were breezy as well, gusting as high as 25 mph at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Temperatures maxed out in the mid to low 40s. Rain showers will taper off as we head further into the evening hours. The rain gauge at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport measured .35 inches of rain for today’s system. Tonight, skies will stay mainly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds will reign supreme across our area with a stray snow flurry or two possible throughout the day. Temperatures will start to trend seasonal, maxing out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will also start to die down. Colder air will return Friday night into Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with cooler air locked in. We could see a few scattered snow flurries during the morning timeframe. This will not lead to accumulation. Temperatures will max out around the freezing mark.

SUNDAY: Happy Hanukkah Ohio Valley! Mainly cloudy is the trend for sky coverage with temperatures trending to be colder than the freezing mark. It will be a good day to be inside and wrapping presents, as we head into the holiday week of Christmas. Cold air is expected into Monday morning with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s. Broad high pressure will be overhead as we head into the new week.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds with sunshine back across the board. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another occurrence of patchy clouds and sun. Temperatures will max out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Our next potential weather system will start to move in as we head into the end of the week. I will be keeping my eye on this track, because this could lead to travels implications for the holiday weekend.

THURSDAY: Models are not in full agreement on the outcome of our next weather system. We could see a return of colder air with possible snow, or we trend grey and cloudy. Still too far out to determine. Temperatures will likely max out around the freezing mark.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey