7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with few snow showers, very cold and windy, Highs 24-27.TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, bitterly cold and windy, Lows 15-17.THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, staying below freezing, Highs 29-32.FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mix, staying dry, Highs 38-41.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy again, slightly milder, Highs 43-46.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, a decent feel, Highs 45-48.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and above average, Highs 49-52.TUESDAY: Sunshine sticks around, warming up, Highs 48-52.