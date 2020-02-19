Colder with less sunshine Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and frosty cold , Lows 20-24.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, less breezy and colder , Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 33-37.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 48-50.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker