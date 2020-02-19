Colder with less sunshine Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Light am showers, steady pm showers, breezy, Highs 48-52. TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy, drying out and turning colder, Lows 26-28. WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds with few peeks of sun, chilly, Highs 35-38. THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun and cold, Highs 29-31. FRIDAY: Much more sunshine, nice look but still chilly, Highs 35-37. SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, still dry and milder, Highs 44-47. SUNDAY: Several more clouds, dry and mild, Highs 46-49. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers returning, Highs 46-49.