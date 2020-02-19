Colder with less sunshine Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and frosty cold , Lows 20-24.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, less breezy and colder , Highs 30-32.

FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 33-37.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 44-48.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 48-50.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

