Colder with snowflakes to end 2019

TODAY: Light rain or snow showers, little or no accumulation, windy, Highs 36-39.
TONIGHT: Scattered snow, light accumulation, windy, Lows 28-30.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: AM clouds to mostly sunny skies and dry, Highs 38-41.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon rain showers, Highs 46-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, but much milder, Highs near 55.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few lingering showers, Highs 42-45.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler again with stray shower, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Mainly dry with clouds staying put, Highs 38-40.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

