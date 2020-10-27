Colorless skies once again this Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will blanket the region once again. It will be another colorless day in the Ohio Valley. Due to the overcast skies, there could be some instances of drizzle or light rain in the both the morning and afternoon. There will be hardly any accumulation from the light rain expected for today. Cloudy conditions will continue on into the afternoon. Highs will top off around 52-54. Bundle up and grab the scarves, we will be about five degrees below average from normal high temperatures. With the sun not being out, it will feel cooler.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new work week looks dry and very seasonal. High temperatures will be around 58-60. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we should see some filtered sunlight. A semi break in the action.

THURSDAY: A powerful low pressure system makes its way into our region. It will be overcast and rainy for a majority of the day. Estimated rainfall could be upwards of an inch by the time the day is over. Have the umbrellas on hand. High temperatures will be around 55-57.

FRIDAY: Rain should be wrapping up by Friday morning but afterwards, partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected as we head closer to the weekend. High temperatures will be around 51-53. Overnight lows will approach the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny skies will welcome in the weekend. It will be a good day to go to the pumpkin patch for that last second pumpkin carving. It will be jacket and flannel weather for sure with highs around 53-55.

SUNDAY: November welcomes in the end of Daylight Saving time so turn those clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. I know I will! Weather wise we see mostly cloudy skies and Fall-like temperatures. Highs will be around 55-57.

MONDAY: The beginning of the new work week showcases mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the first week of November. Highs expected to be around 50-52.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey