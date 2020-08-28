Considerable cloudiness and rain showers and storms on the way

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Overcast skies will kick off your Friday. It will certainly feel warm and muggy outside. Clouds are expected to hang over our head for a good portion of the day. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible this morning but as we approach lunchtime, more numerous showers and storms are expected. If you plan to head out today, have the umbrella with you. We are once again in a slight risk for severe weather. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Laura will make its way into the Mid-Atlantic and give us the chance of seeing widespread rain showers and a possible afternoon storm. Have the umbrellas if you are heading out. There is the possibility we see some periods of sun into the evening. Highs around 80-82.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can dry out from the rain plagued last few days. It will not feel as sticky with dew points cooling off. Highs around 77-79.

MONDAY: Clear skies and pleasant. Highs around 79-81.

TUESDAY: All good things must come to an end, even in weather. The threat for rain will return for the Ohio Valley. Highs around 78-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies and a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 81-83.

THURSDAY: Seasonable temperatures and a chance for afternoon showers. Highs around 80-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey