Considerable cloudiness once again for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy/overcast skies are expected throughout the day and it will once again make your mood feel grey. The mugginess will continue on as well. There is a chance for some isolated showers into the evening. It will be noticeably warmer today compared to yesterday with high temperatures around 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers expected off/on and from the morning all the way to the evening. Highs around 83-85.

THURSDAY: Clouds are expected to be blanketing the Ohio Valley on Thursday. The mugginess will be sticking around. An approaching cold front will warrant the chance of seeing some showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Highs around 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a chance of A.M. rain showers. We should clear out around lunchtime bringing us a good ladder half of the day. Highs around 78-80.

SATURDAY: The sun will return and brighten the day for an awesome weekend at the moment. Highs around 77-79.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can enjoy the seasonable temperatures. Highs around 80-82.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies and a threat for some afternoon and evening showers and possible storms. High’s around 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey