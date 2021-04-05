Continued mild for Tuesday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a few showers, Lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 73-77.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 70-72.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-74.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

