Continued mild for Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with a few showers, Lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 73-77.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 70-72.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-74.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 66-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker