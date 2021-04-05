Continued mild for Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A gorgeous start to the day will start to turn a bit more dull into the afternoon as clouds return. There is a chance for an isolated shower for areas of the Ohio Valley with widespread rain not looking to occur. This means that some areas of the region will stay dry where as others could see some falling rain drops. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s. That is about 10 degrees above our normal high for the beginning of April, which is 57 degrees. As we head into the overnight hours, we have a better chance of seeing some showers as a stationary boundary hovers from the upper Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance is there. Overnight lows will be very mild, in the low 50s. Winds will not play a factor, blowing from the southwest around 5 mph.