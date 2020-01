Continuing to thaw this Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: More clouds but milder still and dry all day, Highs 45-48.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, near freezing and dry, Lows 31-33.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely by midday, Highs 45-48.

SATURDAY: Light rain early, changing to snow for afternoon, Highs 39-42.

SUNDAY: Cooler with scattered snow showers, Highs 36-39.

MONDAY: Drying but remaining overcast, Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Warmer than normal and mostly cloudy, Highs 41-43.

WEDNESDAY: Still generally cloudy but slightly warmer, Highs 43-46.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman