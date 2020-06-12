Cool air for this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: Some morning sunshine. Afternoon showers developing, Highs 70-72.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, light breezes with showers, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter