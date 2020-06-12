Cool air for this weekend

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 77-80.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful, brief AM shower chances, Highs around 70.SUNDAY: Nice and mainly dry, brief PM shower chances, Highs 70-73.MONDAY: Staying mostly beautiful, slight chance for shower or storm, Highs around 75.TUESDAY: Mainly dry with a small chance for PM showers/storms, Highs around 76-78.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up, chance for late-day storm, Highs 80-82.THURSDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs 83-85.