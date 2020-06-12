Cool air for this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.
SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: Some morning sunshine. Afternoon showers developing, Highs 70-72.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, light breezes with showers, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 82-86.
