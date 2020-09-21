Cool and crisp temperatures with abundant sunshine for the last day of Summer 2020

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The last day of Summer 2020 will not feel much at all like summer. We will start the day off rather chilly and certainly in need of a jacket or sweatshirt. Rather clear skies once again are expected throughout the entire Ohio Valley. Winds will be noticeable from the east around 5-10 mph. With the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine expected, we are not going to warm up much. Highs today will be around 67-69. Enjoy the outdoors with comfortable temperatures.

TUESDAY (First Day of Fall): We are officially in Fall! Now it is okay to decorate in all orange and get the Halloween decorations out as well. The Autumnal Equinox officially starts at 9:30 A.M. and equinox means equal day and night. Weather wise we will be sunny and comfortable once again. The dry pattern is expected to continue on as well. Highs around 69-71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected and we will once again remain dry. Our last measured precipitation at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport was Sept 13. We will remain dry into the weekend as of now. Highs today will be seasonable, around 73-75.

THURSDAY: Looking into the ladder half of the work week, it looks like temperatures will start to climb as the upper levels of the atmosphere start to change and bring in a southern air-mass, raising the temperatures in the Northeast. There will be partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be a touch warmer than average. Highs will be around 75-77.

FRIDAY: The weekend is looking a tad warmer than average but still very nice looking. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Highs around 74-76.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and you will probably not need a jacket. It will certainly feel more like summer than fall. All day sunshine and above average temperatures are expected with highs near 76-78. Enjoy!

SUNDAY: Our first threat for a chance of rain returns to the forecast after an almost 2 week hiatus. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for some rain showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will once again be warmer, around 75-77.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey