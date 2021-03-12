Cool and dry for our weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 26-30.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Party sunny and continued cool, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 54-58.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with rain showers, Highs 55-59.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 44-48.
