Cool and dry for our weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 26-30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Party sunny and continued cool, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Variable clouds then some showers, Highs 45-49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 54-58.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with rain showers, Highs 55-59.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 44-48.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

