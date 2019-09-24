Cool and mainly clear on Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Staying cool and mostly clear, Lows 52-55.
WEDNESDAY: Areas of patchy AM fog, gradually warming up, mostly sunny, clouds increase at night, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Quiet conditions with intervals of sunshine, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: More clouds but staying nice, Highs 81-84.
MONDAY: Continued warmth with more sun than cloud, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Partially sunny skies, Highs 81-83.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler