Your Ohio Valley 7-Day Forecast

We saw sunshine with warming temperatures for much of our week. Now both luxuries are fading away just as quickly as they came. We saw things remain warm for our day yesterday, but saw things cloud over, with just a little sunshine around dinner time. So as we start our Feel Good Friday, we are going to pick up right where we left off yeserday.

Friday: Feel Good Friday really isn’t going to feel or look too great weather wise. Mostly Cloudy skies for much of our day today. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid 50’s. So areas will see our warmest temperatures before sunrise then not change much throughout the day. We may see some sunshine right around sunrise, but then expect cloudy skies for much of your day. Then as we approach sunset we will see begin to try and clear on out leading to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight’s High School Football Forecast

If your heading on out to watch any high school football this evening, know that things will be pretty chilly. At Kick-Off we will be sitting right around 51 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Then by the end of the games we will be in the mid 40’s with some areas even as cool as 42 or 41 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine returns for the weekend. We will start off our Saturday with partly Cloudy skies. Then as we move on into the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine. Otherwise mostly sunny skies with our high temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 50’s

Sunday: Beautiful looking but remaining below average for your Sunday. Expect to see sunny skies with high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine hangs around and temperatures continue to rise. Mostly Sunny skies for your Monday as we begin a new week. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies for your day on Tuesday. We will see our high temperatures in the upper 60’s with some areas even up into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies with some sunshine trying to poke on through for your Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s. We could even possibly see some areas sitting as warm as 71 or 72 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloud skies for your day on Thursday. High temperatures will drop back down into the low 60’s. We even have the chance for some spotty showers.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick