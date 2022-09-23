Friday: We’ll see a beautiful end to the week and a beautiful start to the weekend. Mostly sunny skies for your Feel Good Friday. Dew points remain low and temperatures will remain mild. Expect to see our high temperatures in the mid to low 60’s.

Saturday: Warming up slightly as we head into the weekend and seeing some slight cloud cover. Partly Cloudy for your Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Sunday: Well all good things must come to an end. The pleasant weather ends as we finish out the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be back into the forecast. Showers are possible for the morning hours. Calm for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. But the rain returns for the evening and overnight hours, with the chance for a rumble of thunder or 2.

Monday: Partly Cloudy for your Monday with high temperatures in the mid to low 60’s. A light spotty shower or 2 cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday: Slight cloud cover remains and temperatures decrease slightly. Partly Cloudy for your Tuesday with high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: The middle of the week is going to be almost an exact copy and paste of Tuesday. Partly Cloudy with a little more sunshine and our high temperatures sitting right around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Sunshine returns for the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies for Thursday, with out high temperatures remaining right around 60 degrees.

