Slow warm-up this weekend

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Bright sun for some, clouds north, cool but dry, Highs 40-43.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy frost, Lows 25-27.
SATURDAY: Turning sunnier, but cooler than normal, Highs 39-42.
SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine with slow warming, Highs 46-49.
MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, but nicer feeling, Highs 49-51.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies, stray shower possible, Highs 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and around seasonable, Highs 46-49.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain with late-day rain showers, Highs 49-52.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman