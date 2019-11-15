Slow warm-up this weekend

TODAY: Bright sun for some, clouds north, cool but dry, Highs 40-43.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy frost, Lows 25-27.
SATURDAY: Turning sunnier, but cooler than normal, Highs 39-42.
SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine with slow warming, Highs 46-49.
MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, but nicer feeling, Highs 49-51.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies, stray shower possible, Highs 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and around seasonable, Highs 46-49.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain with late-day rain showers, Highs 49-52.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

