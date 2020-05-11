Cool lingers with morning showers

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Clouds with morning showers, breezy & chilly, Highs 47-50.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cold again, freeze likely, Lows 32-34.
TUESDAY: Turning sunny and nice, windy, still cool, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.
THURSDAY: Warmer with more clouds and few showers, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few thunderstorms, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Showers and few storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman