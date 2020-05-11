Cool lingers with morning showers

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Clouds with morning showers, breezy & chilly, Highs 47-50.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cold again, freeze likely, Lows 32-34.

TUESDAY: Turning sunny and nice, windy, still cool, Highs 54-57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.

THURSDAY: Warmer with more clouds and few showers, Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few thunderstorms, Highs 77-80.

SUNDAY: Showers and few storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman