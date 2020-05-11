Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Cool lingers with morning showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Clouds with morning showers, breezy & chilly, Highs 47-50.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cold again, freeze likely, Lows 32-34.
TUESDAY: Turning sunny and nice, windy, still cool, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.
THURSDAY: Warmer with more clouds and few showers, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few thunderstorms, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Showers and few storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter