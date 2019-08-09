Cool nights for the weekend

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, lovely afternoon and dropping humidity, Highs 78-80.TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable with mostly clear skies, Lows 57-59.SATURDAY: Beautiful day, dry and pleasant, Highs 78-80.SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine, staying dry and warmer, Highs 81-83.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, still dry, warming up, Highs 83-86.TUESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy then showers/t-storms, Highs 81-83.WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with few showers again, Highs 80-83.THURSDAY: Broken clouds and drying out, Highs near 80.