Cool nights for the weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 57-59.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity levels, Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker