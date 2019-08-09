Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Cool nights for the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 57-59.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity levels, Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter