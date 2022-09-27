Tuesday: am sunshine with clouds rolling in for the afternoon. A couple scattered showers are possible. Otherwise partly Cloudy with high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a spotty or isolated shower for your Wednesday, with high temperatures once again right around 60 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Friday: Starting out sunny for the end of the week and your Feel Good Friday. Clouds will slowly roll in throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy skies as we begin the weekend on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy for your Sunday and the second half of the weekend. We do have a chance for some showers, with our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy for your Monday. A spotty shower is possible, but other wise a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

