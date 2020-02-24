Cool with rain showers Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Increasing clouds with pm rain showers likely, Highs 48-52. TONIGHT: Rain becoming steady, milder night, Lows 38-40. TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers through the day, mild, Highs 51-54. WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain continuing, snow late, Highs 47-50. THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers, cold again, Highs 31-34. FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy still, with few snow flurries, Highs 30-33. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and drier, cold, Highs 30-33. SUNDAY: Peeks of sunshine finally and dry, Highs 34-37.