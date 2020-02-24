Cool with rain showers Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Lows near 40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, Highs 48-50.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers to evening snow showers, Highs 50-52.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 30-32.
SATURDAY: Flurry or two then mostly sunny and cold, Highs 28-30.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 35-39.
MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker