Cool with rain showers Tuesday

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers developing, Lows near 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers, Highs 48-50.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers to evening snow showers, Highs 50-52.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy with snow showers, Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 30-32.

SATURDAY: Flurry or two then mostly sunny and cold, Highs 28-30.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 35-39.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and warmer with rain showers, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

