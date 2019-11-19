Cooler again for Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mainly overcast, few sprinkles possible, Highs 44-46.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a sprinkle or two early, Lows 33-36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, dry, still cool, Highs 46-48.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, warmer before afternoon rain showers, Highs 54-57.
FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then turning cooler, Highs 49-52.
SATURDAY: Few rain showers and cooling off again, Highs 42-44.
SUNDAY: Finally some sunshine and drier, Highs 40-43.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, Highs 47-50.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman