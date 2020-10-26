Cooler air for our Tuesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: The last week of October… things are flying now. Only 60 days till Christmas, better start shopping now! I think our last run with warmth this year has past and we will be in flannel weather for awhile now. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for all of today, meaning our temperatures will not fluctuate too much. Expected highs today will be around 56-58, near seasonable levels. Here is the Fall-like weather everyone wanted. Winds will not be much of a factor today. There is a chance for some mist into the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will blanket the region once again. It will be another gray day and slightly cooler than average. Highs will top off around 50-52. There is a chance for some rain, mainly in the afternoon. Bundle up and grab the scarves.