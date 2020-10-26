Cooler air for our Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder Overnight, Lows 40-44.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles, Highs 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasantly cool, Highs 58-60

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers returning, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Showers ending the partly sunny, Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a frosty start, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: More clouds then a few sprinkles, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 50-52.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

