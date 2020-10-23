Cooler air for the weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty showers Overnight, Lows 48-50.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 52-56.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with additional showers, Highs 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasantly cool, Highs 55-59.
THURSDAY: More clouds then some rain showers returning, Highs 51-55.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker