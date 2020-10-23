Cooler air for the weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty showers Overnight, Lows 48-50.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 52-56.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with additional showers, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasantly cool, Highs 55-59.

THURSDAY: More clouds then some rain showers returning, Highs 51-55.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

