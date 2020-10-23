Cooler air for the weekend

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: The last nod to any resemblance of summertime warmth (possibly it's 2020) in the Ohio Valley looks to be today. Get out and enjoy the warmth while you can because we will have a big change as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for us into the afternoon. Expected high temperatures today around 77-79. Winds will be noticeable today from the south around 5-10mph with a gust of 20mph possible. As we head past dinnertime, the weather will start to change. A low pressure system is expected to make an appearance in the late evening and overnight, giving us some rain showers and dropping our temperatures as we wake up on Saturday

SATURDAY: Cooler than average temperatures are expected to start the weekend as the cooler air-mass get ushered in by the cold front late Friday night. High temperatures will top off around 53-55 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. We should be done with the rain as we head into the afternoon. It will just be a gray day.