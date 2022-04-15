7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another sunny and picturesque day for the Ohio Valley this morning and early afternoon. Although, the sun will not last all day. Cloud cover is starting to increase across western and central Ohio with it moving into our region here shortly. The good news, it was seasonably warm for the region today as daytime highs were back in the mid to upper 60s. It just felt good to be outside! Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the sun and be outdoors today. The other noticeable feature about today has been the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM this evening. Winds have blown from the southwest around 20-30 mph with gusts of 50s expected later on. I will keep an eye on this for you. Tonight, the skies will start to fill in with cloud cover with a few spotty pockets of mist around midnight. After midnight, a better chance to see scattered showers back in the forecast. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain showers in our region. This will not be a full day of rain, just hit or miss showers, mainly for the morning. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s with falling temperatures into the afternoon and evening. Overnight temps will drop into the mid 30s to begin Sunday, meaning a stray snowflake is possible for the higher terrain areas. Winds could be noticeable early in the day, then wrapping up in the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: Happy Easter! Most of the day should stay dry, so if you want to plan an outdoor Easter egg hunt, you should be okay to do so, but maybe grab a jacket. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, maxing out in the lower 50s. Sky coverage will trend towards more sun than clouds as well. It will be a nice looking day but feel chilly when you step outside.

MONDAY: A repeat of conditions that we have had every Monday for the month of April. Grey and overcast with a return of widespread rain likely in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Another chance for rain activity across the Ohio Valley, mainly for the morning hours. Temperatures will be cooler again, maxing out in the upper 40s. We could see a few pockets of sun for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: The trend for right now is partly sunny skies. Hopefully it can stay that way. Temperatures warm up closer to average, as we max out in the mid to upper 50s. It is at least warmer than where we began the work-week.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers return to the forecast. High temperatures get back in the seasonable range, closer to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny is where the trend is taking us for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey