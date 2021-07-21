Cooler air moves through the Ohio Valley today

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Overall, dry conditions will dominate the region the next few days as a surface cold front swings through. Cooler and comfortable air will start to funnel in as well, keeping temperatures slightly below average. As of this morning, we are starting to see an ease up from dense fog compared to the last few mornings. Expect some patches of fog but it should not be as dense. Temperatures this morning are also sitting in the mid to upper 60s. Muggy levels will be high early on but then slowly dropping throughout the day. A few rain showers could pop up later this morning with that cold front advancing through. Most of us will remain dry for the next few days. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, meaning skies will have a few more clouds in them compared to full sunshine. The hazy skies are likely to continue as well thanks to the upper levels of the atmosphere retaining the smoke particles from the wildfires in Canada. The air quality will be unhealthy for those with respiratory diseases and asthma. Take it easy if you plan to be outside. High temperatures will drop down to the lower 80s if not upper 70s. Tonight, skies will begin to clear ahead of high pressure building in. Low temps will drop to the upper 50s. You may be able to turn the AC off and open up the windows.

THURSDAY: High pressure will build back into the region, setting up a mainly dry day for the Ohio Valley. Mostly sunny skies will allow for a pretty nice day if you want to plan any outdoor activities. High temperatures will be back near 80 degrees and dew point values will be very comfortable. A perfect day to cut the grass and be outdoors.

FRIDAY: Through the morning hours we will see partly cloudy skies and dry weather. As our next weather maker approaches, rain chances look to increase as we head farther along in the afternoon and evening. Areas of the valley will remain dry thanks to the scattered nature of the rain showers. High temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. No need to cancel outdoor activities, but you will probably have to dodge a few raindrops later in the day. High temperatures return to the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Another day where clouds will dominate the skies. Rain showers will look to stay around as well throughout the Ohio Valley. High temperatures hover in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with some patchy showers expected as well. High temperatures look to be nearing the upper 80s. Here is the high heat for late summer.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and blue skies look to return. High temperatures are expected to soar near 90 degrees as well. A good day to cool off by the pool.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey