(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: A much nicer day is ahead! We are going to see the humid air moving out of the way through the day with lots of sunshine. Temps are only warming up into the low 80s so it will be cooler today. We even have a nice breeze sticking around through the day.

Saturday: Sunny skies and even cooler with a high of 70 degrees. No humidity all day long!

Father’s Day / Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, high of 72 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 78.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 92.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 86.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler