7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy first day of March Ohio Valley! It felt more like Spring for sure with the first day of Meteorological Spring taking place. There were pockets of blue skies and sunshine early in the day with cloud cover rolling in post lunchtime. Very mild air returned to the forecast area thanks to southwesterly winds at the surface. It was rather breezy at times, with gusts upwards of 25 mph. High temperatures today soared near 60 degrees for some localized areas, but most were in the upper 50s. Rain showers are located to our north as a clipper-system moves through, we could see a few isolated rain drops later this evening and through the overnight hours. It will not be anything widespread. Tonight, a few pockets of drizzle are possible with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures return closer to the freezing mark.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine dominating our area as head into the midpoint of the week. Another clipper-system is expected to move in late in the day that will bring patchy showers back. They will be scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s. Colder air will return behind a weak cold front for the end of our work-week. Overnight temps into Thursday will be in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry with a dip in temps. Middle and upper level winds shift and blow from the northwest, bringing in colder air back to the Ohio Valley. Temps will hover around 40 degrees. High pressure overhead will keep us dry and rain free until the weekend.

FRIDAY: Sky coverage will be cloudy again with temperatures back on the upwards climb. We will be closer to the mid 40s for our maximum high. Very mild air is in store for the weekend, but it will likely be muddy and slick with widespread rain back in the forecast area.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain shower activity for the second half of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. This will feel more like Spring!

SUNDAY: Rain showers with some pockets of steady, soaking rain for Sunday morning and afternoon. Localized flooding into Monday is possible with model data suggesting upwards of 1.5″ of rain. I will continue to track and monitor this system. Temperatures flirt with the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: More chances for rain as we start off the new week. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s and it will feel like a Monday.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and rain showers should be wrapping up by then. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey