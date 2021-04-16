Cooler and cloudy end to the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The end of the work-week will feature grey and cloudy skies as well as some cooler air lingering around in the Ohio Valley. Most of the rain activity will be wrapping up early this morning, but some patchy sprinkles could carry over into the mid morning hours. We will be precip free this afternoon and relatively cooler. Another chilly start to your morning means we will not see much warmth this afternoon as temperatures top off in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around and we will need to keep those medium jackets around. Winds will stay a bit more noticeable, blowing from the west north west around 10-15 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, temps will bottom out around 40 degrees and we will stick with the cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds will kick off the weekend. We will linger around with the slightly cooler than average air-mass into your Saturday as highs get into the mid 50s. If you have a jacket on it will be good to be outside and enjoy the fair and dry weather.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some spotty rain showers to end the weekend, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain seasonable, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudy conditions look to remain in place as well.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds mean we could see some sunshine into the start of the new work-week. Temps will max out in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and the active pattern of spotty showers will continue. Best chance for any precip will be in the afternoon. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The extended temperature map showed cooler than average temps and we will start to see that by Wednesday. High temps will be in the mid 50s and we could see a passing shower in the morning hours.

THURSDAY: Sunshine could return to end the work-week. High temps are back in the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey