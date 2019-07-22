Breaking News
Cooler and less humid air

Weather
(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rain showers, Lows near 60.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, Highs 81-85.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine and more humid, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

