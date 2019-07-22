Cooler and less humid air

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rain showers, Lows near 60.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, Highs 81-85.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine and more humid, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon thunder, Highs 83-87.
