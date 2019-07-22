Cooler and less humid air

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, Lows 71-74. TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler, Highs 74-77. WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, remains cool, Highs 75-78. THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable, Highs 79-81. FRIDAY: A touch warmer, very nice conditions, Highs 81-84. SATURDAY: Trending mainly dry and sunny, Highs near 84. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and staying nice, Highs 84-86.