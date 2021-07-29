Cooler and less humid Friday

Vet Voices

TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, Lows 63-67.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 77-79.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

