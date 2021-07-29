Cooler and less humid Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then partial clearing, Lows 63-67.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 77-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker