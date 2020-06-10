https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Cooler and less humid Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing, Lows 62-66.

THURSDAY: Slowly clearing skies, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, light breezes and cooler, Highs 74-78.

SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 71-75

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter