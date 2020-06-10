Cooler and less humid Thursday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Hot and sticky, a mix of sun and clouds, isolated late-day shower or storm, Highs around 90.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, strong late-day storms, Highs 87-90.THURSDAY: Pleasant with more sunshine, Highs 78-80.FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, PM shower or storm chance, Highs 77-79.SATURDAY: Chance for brief shower, otherwise mostly sunny, Highs 71-73.SUNDAY: Nice and dry, Highs 73-75.MONDAY: Staying beautiful, Highs 75-77.