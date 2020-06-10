Cooler and less humid Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms developing, Lows 62-66.
THURSDAY: Slowly clearing skies, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, light breezes and cooler, Highs 74-78.
SATURDAY: Brief morning showers then some clearing, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 71-75
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 80-84.
