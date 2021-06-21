Cooler and Less Humid Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and cooler, Lows near 55.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 84-86.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms returning, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker