Cooler and less humid Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds, Lows 58-62.
WEDNESDAY: Slowly clearing skies and less humid, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: More clouds then showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker