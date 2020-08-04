Cooler and less humid Wednesday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: The cold front will be approaching and sweeping through later this afternoon. The cold front will pop off some showers and storms across the area as well as level off the dew points. The showers and storms will be will be very scattered in nature. Also, today should be the last day with noticeable mugginess until Friday. Highs around 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with few clouds expected thanks to high pressure building into the area. Seasonable weather is expected with highs around 79-81.