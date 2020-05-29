Cooler and less humid weekend

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and cooler, Lows 51-55

SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cool, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 65-69.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Showers with thunder then some clearing and mild, Highs 76-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

