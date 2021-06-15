Cooler and less muggy as we head into your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Cooler air is on its way into the Ohio Valley for your Tuesday. A reinforcing shot of cold air has been brought into our area from a cold front yesterday. That will keep temperatures below average for a few days, but thankfully eliminate the mugginess. In terms of your morning commute, it looks like some areas of fog are possible in the lower lying regions near the river. Fog will burn off by mid morning and a few rays of sun are possible around lunchtime. Partly cloudy skies are likely for most of the day as we are in the middle of two different air masses. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s today, a few degrees below average. As we approach dinnertime, showers and storms are possible to fire up, but thanks to the dry air aloft and temps not warming too high we will see very scattered rain activity. Most of us will stay dry. Skies will start to clear out as we head into the overnight period as high pressure builds in. Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley, allowing for wall to wall sunshine. A gorgeous day to be outside as it will be just right. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s and the mugginess will be tame. Get out and tend to the garden or cut the grass. Just soak up the sunshine!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies will stick around as we wrap up the work-week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s for your high. Another day to be outside and enjoying the mild air.

FRIDAY: The next weather maker is expected to roll through Friday afternoon and evening, bringing our next dose of rain. High temps get back to near 80 as well. Sunshine is likely early on with clouds increasing as we head closer to dinner.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and rain showers off and on are likely for your Saturday. It looks like we will see a soaking rain at times as a surface cold front crosses into the area. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees once again.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day Ohio Valley! We are also officially in Summer, WOOO! In terms of your weather, a few showers are likely in the morning hours but should wrap up by before lunch. Temps will be in the upper 70s if not low 80s for your high with sunshine returning after lunch.

MONDAY: The next work-week has a chance for rain showers and partly cloudy skies. Temps will stay in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey