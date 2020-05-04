Cooler, but sunny for Monday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Dry with sunshine, cooler and breezy, Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy again and cooler, Lows 37-39.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers off and on, cloudy sky, Highs 56-59.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, cool, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: More sunshine than clouds, dry, Highs 59-60.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds with a stray showers possible, Highs 51-54.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and nice, but chilly, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, Highs 56-59.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman