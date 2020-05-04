Cooler, but sunny for Monday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry with sunshine, cooler and breezy, Highs near 60.

TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy again and cooler, Lows 37-39.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers off and on, cloudy sky, Highs 56-59.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, cool, Highs 50-53.

THURSDAY: More sunshine than clouds, dry, Highs 59-60.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds with a stray showers possible, Highs 51-54.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and nice, but chilly, Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, Highs 56-59.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman