Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Cooler, but sunny for Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dry with sunshine, cooler and breezy, Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy again and cooler, Lows 37-39.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers off and on, cloudy sky, Highs 56-59.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, cool, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: More sunshine than clouds, dry, Highs 59-60.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds with a stray showers possible, Highs 51-54.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and nice, but chilly, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, Highs 56-59.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter