Cooler, calmer and drier Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: AM clouds then gradual clearing, dry and less humid, Highs 75-77.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, nicer and cooler, Lows 55-58.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a very pleasant feel and dry, Highs near 75.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, dry and warming up a little, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice but warmer again, Highs 83-85.
SATURDAY: Remaining dry but warmer again, more humid, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Staying warm but still dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower and very warm, Highs 86-89.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman