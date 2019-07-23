Cooler, calmer and drier Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds then gradual clearing, dry and less humid, Highs 75-77.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, nicer and cooler, Lows 55-58.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a very pleasant feel and dry, Highs near 75.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, dry and warming up a little, Highs 77-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice but warmer again, Highs 83-85.

SATURDAY: Remaining dry but warmer again, more humid, Highs 85-87.

SUNDAY: Staying warm but still dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 85-87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower and very warm, Highs 86-89.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman