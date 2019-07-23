Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Cooler, calmer and drier Tuesday

Weather

Rain ends, nicer weather rolls in

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds then gradual clearing, dry and less humid, Highs 75-77.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, nicer and cooler, Lows 55-58.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with a very pleasant feel and dry, Highs near 75.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, dry and warming up a little, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice but warmer again, Highs 83-85.
SATURDAY: Remaining dry but warmer again, more humid, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Staying warm but still dry with sun and cloud mix, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower and very warm, Highs 86-89.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter