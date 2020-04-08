Cooler for Thursday and Friday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 45-49.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with spotty showers, Highs 50-54.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 44-48.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 52-56.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Evening showers, Highs 62-66.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 60-64.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with sprinkles, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing and warmer, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

