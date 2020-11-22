Cooler temperatures for the start of the week

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Cooler start to your week with a high temperature of 45. We will hold onto the clouds for the most part, but we should see the sun peek through at times.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 46.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain beginning in the afternoon, high of 56.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.

Friday: Partly sunny, high of 56.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperature of 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler