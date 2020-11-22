Cooler temperatures for the start of the week

Monday: Cooler start to your week with a high temperature of 45.  We will hold onto the clouds for the most part, but we should see the sun peek  through at times.

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, high of 46.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with rain beginning in the afternoon, high of 56.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.

Friday:  Partly sunny, high of 56.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.  High temperature of 50.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

