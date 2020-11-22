Cooler temperatures for the start of the week

(7-Day Forecast)
Monday: Cooler start to your week with a high temperature of 45. We will hold onto the clouds for the most part, but we should see the sun peek through at times.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high of 46.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain beginning in the afternoon, high of 56.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.
Friday: Partly sunny, high of 56.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperature of 50.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 45.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler