(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler for the day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. High of 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees.

Wednesday: We could see some sunshine trying to break through the clouds but we will have a bit of both for the day. Rain showers could start as we get into the evening. The later in the evening you go, the more rain chances increase but not much is expected. High of 78.

Thursday: Showers are likely to stick around through the day, especially in the afternoon/evening. A few storms could mix in as well. High of 79.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 72.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High of 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High of 82.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler