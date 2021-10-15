Cooler temps follow showers/storms today and tomorrow

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers through the day.  Most of the day will remain dry before the night, but some showers and storms are still possible.  Overnight showers and storms will pick up and be the heaviest.  High of 79.

Saturday:  Heavy showers in the morning will taper off as we get into the afternoon.  Clouds will start off overcast and also clear through the day.  High of 63 and breezy with gusts up to 21mph.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 61.

Monday: Sunny, high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 70.

Thursday:  Clouds increasing through the day. High of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

