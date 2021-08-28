Cooler temps will finally come next week

Sunday: High of 87 with a mix of clouds and sunshine.  Several storm will move in during the second half of the day.

Monday: High of 83 under mostly cloudy skies.  Showers and storms are likely through the day.

Tuesday: Shower and storms continue with a high of 79 and remaining mostly cloudy.

Wednesday:  High of 74 with remnants of Ida giving us some showers through the day.  Mostly cloudy.

Thursday:  Sunny, high of 77.

Friday:  Mostly  clear, high of 78.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

