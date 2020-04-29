Cooler with showers Thursday

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Lows 51-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 60-64.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few spotty showers, Highs 58-60.

SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then rain showers returning, Highs 70-74.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two, Highs 60-62.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

