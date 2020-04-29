Cooler with showers Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Lows 51-55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 60-64.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few spotty showers, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 65-69.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny then rain showers returning, Highs 70-74.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two, Highs 60-62.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker