(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray flurry throughout the day. High of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a periods of light rain or snow flurries throughout the day. High of 39.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 36.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler