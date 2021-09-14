Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast for today

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: High of 84 with periods of sunshine and others of clouds today. Rain showers will start overnight.

Wednesday: Showers and storms through the day but especially in the afternoon. We are at a 2 out of 5 for severe storm risk with the main concerns being winds and hail. High of 76.

Thursday: High of 77 with a few showers possible. Mostly cloudy.

Friday: Clearing skies with a stray shower. High of 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 81.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 83.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 84.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler