Copy-and-paste yesterday’s forecast for today

Tuesday: High of 84 with periods of sunshine and others of clouds today.  Rain showers will start overnight.

Wednesday:  Showers and storms through the day but especially in the afternoon.  We are at a 2 out of 5 for severe storm risk with the main concerns being winds and hail.  High of 76.

Thursday:  High of 77 with a few showers possible.  Mostly cloudy.

Friday:  Clearing skies with a stray shower.  High of 80.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 81.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 83.

Monday:  Mostly clear, high of 84.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

