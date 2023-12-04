WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Snowflakes and raindrops will be scattered across the Ohio Valley as we head into Tuesday.

One of the caveats with this forecast will be surface temperatures regarding precipitation type.

Colder air will be trapped above our heads, however surface temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

The timeframe for precipitation to move in will be late morning through the afternoon.

Scattered snow showers will be present, however rain drops will mix in at times with temperatures at the surface around the 40 degree mark.

Accumulations for the area will be minimal with the best chances for measured snowfall off towards the ridges and standard snowbelt of NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep you updated online, on air, and our website with winter weather developments across the area.