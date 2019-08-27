Damp roads to start Tuesday

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy with AM showers, dry PM, t-storm possible late, Highs 76-79.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with line of rain around midnight, Lows near 65.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers early then drying out with sun, Highs 77-80.

THURSDAY: Turning sunny again with a pleasant feel, Highs 77-80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, slightly warmer, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely weekend, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, remaining dry and seasonable, Highs 77-80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm again, Highs 80-83.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman