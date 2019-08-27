Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Damp roads to start Tuesday

Weather

AM shower then dry afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy with AM showers, dry PM, t-storm possible late, Highs 76-79.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with line of rain around midnight, Lows near 65.
WEDNESDAY: Few showers early then drying out with sun, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Turning sunny again with a pleasant feel, Highs 77-80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dry, slightly warmer, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and lovely weekend, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, remaining dry and seasonable, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm again, Highs 80-83.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter