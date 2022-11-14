Following gloomy wet weather for the beginning of the weekend, we saw temperatures on the decline with even some snow mixed into the picture. Unfortunately as we begin a new week much of the same can be expected.

Monday: Partly Cloudy as we begin a new week. Expect clouds for the morning with some sunshine thanks to afternoon clear. Then we will see clouds rolling back in for our day tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies throughout the day, with some PM Rain showers likely. We could even see some snow mixed in. A brief snow shower and snowflakes are possbile, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation. Up to an inch maximum, so just a dusting to coating. High temperatures will remain in the low 40’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies and cooler weather continues. A few snow flurries or a brief light snow shower once again is possible. Our high temperatures will sit right around 40 degrees.

Thursday: Basically a copy and paste from Wednesday for Thursday. Cloudy skies with a couple of flurries and our temperatures just a bit cooler in the upper 30’s.

Friday: Feel Good Friday not feeling good weather wise. Mostly Cloudy skies with our high temperatures in the low 30’s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy to clearing skies to begin the weekend. We’ll see clouds for the morning with some sunshine by the time we make it to dinner. Expect to see high temperatures sitting right around 30 degrees, struggling to get out of the 20’s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns but temperatures stay cold. Mostly sunny skies for our day on Sunday with our temperatures in the lower 30’s

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick