7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fog was the talk of the town for the beginning of the day today with pockets being very dense along the Ohio River. Dense fog was overhead until lunchtime with gradual clearing this afternoon. Patchy clouds are overhead right now and we will gradually decrease in coverage as we head deeper into the evening and through the overnight hours. Daytime highs were back in the upper 60s today with calm winds. Tonight, we will stay with a clearing trend for cloud coverage and the potential is there for fog development once again. Most of this will likely set in for the morning commute on Thursday. Just give yourself some extra time to get to work or school safely. Overnight lows will be in the md to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: After some pockets of fog early in the day, we see a drastic improvement. Mainly sunny is the trend for our Thursday. Temperature wise we will max out near 70 degrees. How about that for early November weather! This will be a great opportunity to wash the car or get outdoors before Mother Nature pulls the plug on the nice warm air, although that will not be the case for the next week or so.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds but dry for the next rendition of football Friday, this time in November. A few more clouds are possible for the afternoon and evening timeframe. Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s as well. Great football weather if you like the warmth!

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy for our Saturday. We will remain unseasonably warm, in the mid to low 70s for daytime highs. There is a chance for some spotty showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. This could linger into Sunday morning. As you go to bed Saturday night, don’t forget to set those stove and microwave clocks back one hours with the end of Daylight-Saving Time as we fall back an hour! (We gain an hour of sleep). Winds will also be a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to low 70s for daytime highs.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with thermometers maxing out in the low 70s. It will continue to be quiet overall in the weather department.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and quiet again across the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with sun for the region. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey